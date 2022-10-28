Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto’s dancing crossing guard gains popularity on social media

By Erica Vella Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 4:50 pm
Toronto’s most popular crossing guard is gaining attention on social media for her dancing and music. View image in full screen
Toronto’s most popular crossing guard is gaining attention on social media for her dancing and music. Global News

Toronto’s most popular crossing guard is gaining attention on social media for her dancing and music.

Kathleen Byers, 73, has been a crossing guard for nearly 20 years. She currently works at the intersection of Queen Street West and Shaw Street and she has gaining popularity on social media sites like TikTok.

She said she takes her responsibilities seriously and each morning she wakes up to prepare for the day.

Read more: Canadian radio host reveals she’s TikTok’s text-to-speech voice

“I get up a 4 a.m. [and] I am so pumped to get the day started,” she said, adding each day she creates a new playlist for work.

“It’s honour and a privilege to serve people and to help people in a joyful way.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
@permission.co

IFYKYK. An icon spotted dancing in our socks.

♬ super freaky girl x luxurious – xxtristanxo

It’s not the first time Byers has gotten attention. In 2013, she was told by Toronto police to stop dancing, with traffic services citing safety concerns, but community members rallied behind the crossing guard.

While Byers isn’t a regular TikTok user, she said she enjoys seeing people appreciating her dance moves.

“It’s fun. That’s all I have to say. Grandma’s having fun,” she said.

“I’m turning 74 but here I am, a teenager.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I'm turning 74 but here I am, a teenager."

With no intention to stop anytime soon, she said she plans on continuing to dance to her playlists each day while ensuring children and pedestrians get across the street safely.

TorontoSafetyQueen Street WestCrossing GuardShaw StreetToronto crossing guardDancing Crossing Guard
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers