Toronto’s dancing crossing guard gains popularity on social media

Toronto’s most popular crossing guard is gaining attention on social media for her dancing and music.

Kathleen Byers, 73, has been a crossing guard for nearly 20 years. She currently works at the intersection of Queen Street West and Shaw Street and she has gaining popularity on social media sites like TikTok.

She said she takes her responsibilities seriously and each morning she wakes up to prepare for the day.

“I get up a 4 a.m. [and] I am so pumped to get the day started,” she said, adding each day she creates a new playlist for work.

“It’s honour and a privilege to serve people and to help people in a joyful way.”

It’s not the first time Byers has gotten attention. In 2013, she was told by Toronto police to stop dancing, with traffic services citing safety concerns, but community members rallied behind the crossing guard.

While Byers isn’t a regular TikTok user, she said she enjoys seeing people appreciating her dance moves.

“It’s fun. That’s all I have to say. Grandma’s having fun,” she said.

"I'm turning 74 but here I am, a teenager."

With no intention to stop anytime soon, she said she plans on continuing to dance to her playlists each day while ensuring children and pedestrians get across the street safely.