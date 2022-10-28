Menu

Crime

Guns and ammo seized in North Okanagan bust: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 4:18 pm
Vernon RCMP station. View image in full screen
Vernon RCMP station. Global News

A Vernon senior faces a number of potential firearms-related charges following a search warrant at a rural property on Westside Road.

When Mounties executed a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation at a property in the 12000-block of Westside Road in Vernon on Oct. 27 at around 1 p.m., they came upon “a number of firearms and ammunition.”

A 65-year-old Vernon man was arrested and later released. He faces a number of potential firearms-related offences and is expected to appear in court at a later date. The police investigation is ongoing.

