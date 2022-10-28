Campbellford Memorial Hospital extends emergency department closure to Sunday evening

Send this page to someone via email

Campbellford Memorial Hospital is extending the closure of its emergency department to Sunday evening, officials announced Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, the emergency department was closed as the hospital deals with a COVID-19 outbreak in the inpatient unit.

The closure was initially scheduled to be lifted on Saturday.

However, on Friday afternoon, hospital officials told Global News Peterborough the earliest the emergency department could reopen is Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

“The ongoing high volume of COVID cases and the capacity challenges of our aging facility have meant we continue having to repurpose non-traditional spaces to properly care for our patients and redeploy staff from other areas of the hospital to assist,” the hospital stated.

“We anticipate the situation to stabilize over the next 24 to48 hours allowing us to return to normal operations at which time we will be in position to reopen the emergency department.”

The hospital reports the outbreak is impacting two of the three wings of the inpatient unit, forcing the closure of the day surgery wing and using it as a temporary repurposed inpatient care area to “help alleviate capacity pressures.”

Anyone requiring emergency care is still advised to call 911 or to attend the closest hospital that offers emergency services:

Northumberland Hills Hospital, 1000 DePalma Drive in Cobourg

Peterborough Regional Health Centre, 1 Hospital Drive in Peterborough.

Quinte Healthcare Corporation – Trenton Memorial Hospital, 242 King St. in Trenton

Quinte Healthcare Corporation – Belleville General Hospital, 265 Dundas St. E, in Belleville

“Virtual visitation is still available and encouraged, and family members can reach out to Caitlyn Payne at 705-653-1140 ext. 2212 to set up a virtual visit,” the hospital stated.

On Friday nearby Peterborough Regional Health Centre also advised its emergency department is strained due to high-patient volumes and staffing challenges while the hospital also deals with three COVID-19 outbreaks.