PRHC says emergency department is facing high patient volumes, staffing issues

Peterborough Regional Health Centre advised residents to assess the urgency of their condition as the hospital’s emergency department continues to face capacity and staffing challenges.

On Friday morning in a series of tweets, the regional hospital said its emergency department continues to experience “significantly higher patient volumes and acuity, staffing challenges, high numbers of patients with COVID-19 and longer-than-normal wait times.”

The hospital says patients in the emergency department or “ED” are seen by a physician in order of priority based on the Canadian Triage and Acuity Scale, ranging from life-threatening to non-urgent conditions.

“We encourage community members to assess the urgency of their condition and consider alternative options before coming to the ED,” the hospital stated.

As of Thursday, the hospital reported 38 inpatients with COVID-19, down from 47 reported on Oct. 25. There were three active outbreaks units A2 (declared Oct. 18) and B6 (declared Oct. 12) and B4 (Sept. 20). An outbreak on A5 was lifted on Oct. 27.

The hospital says to consider alternative options such as walk-in clinics and virtual clinics. Options can be found on the Peterborough hospital’s “Do I Need a Doctor” checklist.

“Thank you for your continued patience and understanding as our healthcare professionals and staff work tirelessly to provide our community with excellent care and support,” the hospital stated.

On Thursday, nearby Campbellford Memorial Hospital closed its emergency department due to a COVID-19 outbreak impacting its inpatient unit.

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay last week also cautioned of longer wait times in its emergency department as the hospital deals with two COVID-19 outbreaks.