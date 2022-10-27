COVID-19: Campbellford Memorial Hospital emergency department closes for 2 days due to outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The emergency department at Campbellford Memorial Hospital will be closed for at least nearly two days as staff deal with a COVID-19 outbreak declared Thursday in the inpatient unit by the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

According to the hospital, the outbreak is impacting two of the three wings of the inpatient unit that accommodate both the four-bed special care unit and its 30 acute care beds.

“Due to the size of the outbreak, the day surgery wing is also being temporarily repurposed as an inpatient care area to help alleviate capacity pressures and staff from other departments are being redeployed to assist with patient care on the inpatient unit,” the hospital stated.

The hospital says its emergency department will temporarily close as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday until at least 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Patients requiring emergency care are advised to call 911 or to attend the closest hospital that offers emergency services:

Northumberland Hills Hospital, 1000 DePalma Drive in Cobourg

Peterborough Regional Health Centre, 1 Hospital Drive in Peterborough.

Quinte Healthcare Corporation – Trenton Memorial Hospital, 242 King St. in Trenton

Quinte Healthcare Corporation – Belleville General Hospital, 265 Dundas St. E, in Belleville

The hospital says the emergency department closure could be extended, depending on the outbreak and staffing levels.

All visitation to the inpatient unit has been restricted except for patients in hospital for end-of-life care.

“Virtual visitation is still available and encouraged, and family members can reach out to Caitlyn Payne at 705-653-1140 ext. 2212 to set up a virtual visit,” the hospital stated.