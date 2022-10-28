Menu

Canada

Commissioner calls on Nova Scotia government to overhaul outdated access laws

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2022 1:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 28'
Global News Morning Halifax: October 28
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia’s information and privacy commissioner says the province’s access and privacy laws in need of a complete overhaul.

Tricia Ralph, in a report released Thursday, says the legislation hasn’t been updated in almost 30 years.

As a result, she says the laws are not up to the task of protecting Nova Scotians’ access and privacy rights.

Ralph says the government gave the justice minister a mandate to amend the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act just over a year ago, but very little has been done since then.

She says a comprehensive review is in order, followed by substantial changes to bring the act in line with modern access and privacy laws.

Ralph says the Nova Scotia government could easily emulate changes made long ago in other provinces, and she also cited a 2017 call for action from the province’s previous information and privacy commissioner, saying the “changes that were needed in 2017 are still needed in 2022.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2022.

