Affinity Credit Union enhances STEAM learning at Saskatoon Cree School with $250K donation

Saskatoon’s St. Frances Cree Bilingual School, home to Canada’s largest Indigenous language program, will be receiving a $250,000 donation from Affinity Credit Union.

This donation will be used to enhance STEAM learning (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) at the school’s new facility set to begin construction this winter.

The announcement was made at a Student Learning on the Land Exhibit hosted by the school. Students demonstrated various aspects of their learning and stakeholders, including Affinity Credit Union, spoke about the benefits of an enhanced STEAM lab.

The STEAM lab will integrate western knowledge and scientific techniques with Indigenous ways of knowing and doing. Students will engage in math- and science-related areas in indoor and outdoor settings with this new program.

“We all know how critical the fields of science and technology are in today’s society,” said Diane Boyko, Board of Education chair for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools.

“It’s exciting to be able to show tomorrow’s professionals and leaders that it’s possible to have a healthy balance between tradition and culture, and modern tools and techniques.”

“Children are going to walk through the STEAM lab doors and feel safe to embrace their culture and example their knowledge,” said Mark Lane, CEO at Affinity Credit Union. “That’s a long-overdue step down the path of truth and reconciliation that we’re honoured to support.”

Having outgrown its current spaces, the new school will be built on the corner of Grosvenor Avenue and 7th Street in Saskatoon.