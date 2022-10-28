Shania Twain to make London, Ont. stop on upcoming Queen of Me Tour

Send this page to someone via email

Country music superstar Shania Twain will be coming to the Forest City next year.

The Windsor-born, five-time Grammy Award winner announced on Friday that she will release a new album in February, her first since 2017, and will embark on a 49-stop worldwide tour in support of it.

The album is Twain’s first with Republic Nashville and includes the single Waking Up Dreaming, which was released last month.

The Queen of Me Tour kicks off in Spokane, WA, in late April, and will arrive at London’s Budweiser Gardens on June 21, 2023, according to the downtown venue.

The tour will also make other stops in Ontario, including in Hamilton on June 20, and in Toronto on June 23 and 24.

Twain will be joined in London by country pop singer Lindsay Ell, according to Budweiser Gardens.

Right now, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin – and this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) October 28, 2022

Other stops throughout the tour will see Twain joined by Kelsea Ballerini, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini and others.

Budweiser Gardens says tickets for the London show will go on sale Nov. 4 at 10 a.m., priced between $70.95 and $260.95.

One dollar of every ticket purchased for the “Queen of Me Tour” will be donated to Twain’s charity SKC, according to ET Canada.

It will be at least the fourth time that Twain has played London’s Budweiser Gardens. Previous dates include July 2018, June 2015, and May 2004, according to the website setlist.fm.

— With files from ET Canada