Charges laid against dump truck driver after 2 killed in Markham crash

York Regional Police say the driver of a dump truck has been charged after a crash in Markham that killed two people.

On the afternoon of Oct. 12, police responded to reports of a collision between an Acura and a dump truck in the area of Markham Road and Elson Street.

Police said three people were inside the Acura when the crash occurred.

The 21-year-old male driver and a 23-year-old woman in the back seat were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 53-year-old woman in the front passenger seat was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said she remains in critical condition.

The driver of the dump truck, a 43-year-old man, did not sustain any injuries and remained at the scene of the crash.

Anthony Baglieri, a resident from Vaughan, was charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and two counts of dangerous driving causing death.