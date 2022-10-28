Charges laid against dump truck driver after 2 killed in Markham crash

York Regional Police say the driver of a dump truck has been charged after a crash in Markham that killed two people.
On the afternoon of Oct. 12, police responded to reports of a collision between an Acura and a dump truck in the area of Markham Road and Elson Street.
Police said three people were inside the Acura when the crash occurred.
The 21-year-old male driver and a 23-year-old woman in the back seat were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A 53-year-old woman in the front passenger seat was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said she remains in critical condition.
Read more: 2 dead after collision in Markham, Ont. involving dump truck: police
The driver of the dump truck, a 43-year-old man, did not sustain any injuries and remained at the scene of the crash.
Anthony Baglieri, a resident from Vaughan, was charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and two counts of dangerous driving causing death.
Comments