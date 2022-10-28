Menu

Crime

N.S. man facing charges in London, Ont. human trafficking investigation

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 11:07 am
A Nova Scotia man is facing multiple charges following a human trafficking investigation by London, Ont., police.

After weeks on the run, suspect in London, Ont. human trafficking investigation arrested

On August 28, 2022, local police were contacted to check the welfare of a female in the area of Wellington Road and Bradley Avenue. After she was located, the woman told officers that a man was holding her against her will in a hotel room. According to police, a man was arrested nearby without incident.

Through the course of the probe, investigators learned that there were additional victims.

Between July 1 and August 28, multiple victims were forced to perform sexual acts for money in various locations and cities, according to police.

Cortez Downey, 26, of Nova Scotia, has been charged with obtaining, advertising, and receiving material benefit from another person’s sexual services, as well as assault and two counts of procuring or exercising control.

The accused remains in custody and is expected in court at a later date.

Investigators encourage other victims to contact police and are asking the public if they have any additional information or had similar dealings with Downey, also known by his alias “Bon.”

Anyone who suspects someone of being a victim of human trafficking is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

