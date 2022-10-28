Menu

Economy

Ottawa to present fall economic statement Nov. 3 amid fears of looming recession

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2022 10:39 am
Click to play video: 'Freeland says Canadian, world economies heading toward slowdown'
Freeland says Canadian, world economies heading toward slowdown
WATCH: Freeland says Canadian, world economies heading toward slowdown – Oct 19, 2022

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will deliver an update on federal finances in the fall economic statement to be presented in the House of Commons on Nov. 3.

The fiscal update will also share the government’s outlook for an economy facing high inflation and staring down a potential recession in the coming months.

Read more: Is Canada facing recession? Freeland says fall fiscal update will reflect gathering storm

Freeland has stressed in recent weeks that the Liberal government is focused on fiscal discipline, so as not to further fuel inflation that has affected the cost of living, including grocery bills.

Monthly updates from the Finance Department have shown that federal finances have been improving as revenues have risen and pandemic spending has wound down.

Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada hikes key rate in bid to tamp down inflation'
Bank of Canada hikes key rate in bid to tamp down inflation

In the Liberals’ spring budget, the fiscal focus was on making life more affordable for people and giving a long-needed boost to Canadian productivity.

It is widely anticipated that next week’s fiscal update will show how Canada intends to respond to the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S., as a way to remain competitive when it comes to attracting investments in green energy.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

