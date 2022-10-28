Barrie Police looking for help identifying body found in Kempenfelt Bay

Barrie Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a dead man who was pulled from Kempenfelt Bay early Friday.
Police say the man’s body was discovered by some fishermen in the water near the Tiffin Street boat launch between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
It is unknown how long he was in the water.
The male is described as possibly Indigenous, between 65 to 70 years old, wearing dark-coloured shorts and a T-shirt, with a rosary and a ring on his right ring finger.
Pictures of the jewelry are posted above.
Anyone with information can contact Barrie Police at 705-725-7025.
