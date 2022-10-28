Menu

Crime

Barrie Police looking for help identifying body found in Kempenfelt Bay

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 10:33 am
Waterfront in downtown Barrie Ont., Aug. 14, 2022 View image in full screen
Waterfront in downtown Barrie Ont., Aug. 14, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Bogdan

Barrie Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a dead man who was pulled from Kempenfelt Bay early Friday.

Police say the man’s body was discovered by some fishermen in the water near the Tiffin Street boat launch between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

It is unknown how long he was in the water.

Read more: OPP seize multiple guns, ammunition and drugs in Stayner

Story continues below advertisement

The male is described as possibly Indigenous, between 65 to 70 years old, wearing dark-coloured shorts and a T-shirt, with a rosary and a ring on his right ring finger.

Barrie Police is currently trying to identify a male who was pulled from the waters of Kempenfelt Bay after he was discovered deceased by some fisherman near the Tiffin Street boat launch earlier this morning. View image in full screen
Barrie Police is currently trying to identify a male who was pulled from the waters of Kempenfelt Bay after he was discovered deceased by some fisherman near the Tiffin Street boat launch earlier this morning. Supplied by Barrie Police

Pictures of the jewelry are posted above.

Anyone with information can contact Barrie Police at 705-725-7025.

