QEW to close at Hurontario Street for LRT construction, diversion route in place

Send this page to someone via email

A small section of the QEW will be closed at Hurontario Street this weekend for LRT construction, and a diversion route has been put in place to direct traffic back onto the highway.

The closure will start Friday, Oct. 28, at 10 p.m. and last until the morning of Monday, Oct. 31.

Hurontario Street will be closed between North Service Road and South Service Road as crews will be installing an underpass below the QEW.

As for those drivers on the highway, traffic will be reduced to two lanes on the QEW in each direction and then diverted to the off-ramp on Hurontario Street and then back on the QEW via the Hurontario Street on-ramp.

Story continues below advertisement

The construction is for the Hurontario LRT, the next step in the “Hazel McCallion” line, an 18-kilometre LRT line part of Ontario’s transit plan to connect more people with transit such as GO Transit’s Milton and Lakeshore West lines, the Mississauga Transitway, Brampton Transit, Züm and MiWay.

Metrolinx, the agency that operates GO Transit, said a “push box” will be installed for the line.

“As the name suggests, it is a large, hollow concrete box that will be pushed into place, forming a new underpass,” Metrolinx said in a press release.

“This push box will form a new underpass along Hurontario Street for northbound vehicular traffic to accommodate the future LRT and minimize traffic congestion,” Metrolinx said. “New LRT tracks will span the existing northbound lane, with the push box diverting traffic into a brand-new northbound lane.”

The partial closure and re-direction of highway drivers for the construction project will cause major traffic in the Mississauga area.

“This will impact traffic on the QEW with lane reductions,” Metrolinx said.

📢 Starting 10 pm on Friday, the intersection at Hurontario & #QEW will be closed for the QEW push box work. This will impact traffic on the QEW with lane reductions. The intersection and all lanes will reopen the morning of Monday, Oct. 31. https://t.co/XFlO6m7f6Q #HuLRT #Peel pic.twitter.com/PYf6e4e9Ul — Hurontario LRT (@HurontarioLRT) October 27, 2022