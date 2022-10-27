ATV rider seriously injured in crash with school bus in Norwich, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

An ATV rider was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Thursday after they were involved in a collision with a school bus in Norwich, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Few details have been made public, but police said on Twitter that a collision occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. along Highway 59 north of Airport Road in the southern end of the town.

The rider of the ATV was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. No injuries to the school bus driver were mentioned in the post.

Police said at around 4:50 that Airport Road and Highway 59 were closed in immediate area for ongoing investigation.

UPDATE: ATV operator transported to hospital with life threatening injuries. Roads will be closed at Airport Rd & Pick Line, Airport Rd & Hammer Line as well as Hwy 59 & Robson St and Hwy 59 & Maple Dell Rd. Updates will be provided^pc — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 27, 2022