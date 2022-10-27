ATV rider seriously injured in crash with school bus in Norwich, OPP say

An ATV rider was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Thursday after they were involved in a collision with a school bus in Norwich, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Few details have been made public, but police said on Twitter that a collision occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. along Highway 59 north of Airport Road in the southern end of the town.
The rider of the ATV was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. No injuries to the school bus driver were mentioned in the post.
Police said at around 4:50 that Airport Road and Highway 59 were closed in immediate area for ongoing investigation.
