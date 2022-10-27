Menu

ATV rider seriously injured in crash with school bus in Norwich, OPP say

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted October 27, 2022 6:28 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

An ATV rider was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Thursday after they were involved in a collision with a school bus in Norwich, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Few details have been made public, but police said on Twitter that a collision occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. along Highway 59 north of Airport Road in the southern end of the town.

The rider of the ATV was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. No injuries to the school bus driver were mentioned in the post.

Trending Now

Police said at around 4:50 that Airport Road and Highway 59 were closed in immediate area for ongoing investigation.

Advertisement
