Health

Halifax hospital bidder misses final submission deadline, expansion project on hold

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2022 4:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Another delay in Halifax Infirmary redevelopment project'
Another delay in Halifax Infirmary redevelopment project
WATCH: The Nova Scotia government says there’s another delay in the Halifax Infirmary redevelopment project. The infrastructure overhaul has been years in the making and is expected to cost well over $2 billion. But as Callum Smith reports, the lone remaining bidder was expected to submit its estimate today – and that didn’t happen.

One of Atlantic Canada’s largest infrastructure projects is now on hold after the hospital project’s lone bidder failed to submit its final proposal by today’s Nova Scotia government deadline.

Colton LeBlanc, the minister responsible for the massive redevelopment of the Halifax Infirmary, says both the province and Plenary PCL Health decided not to proceed given current economic conditions affecting the construction industry such as inflation and labour shortages.

LeBlanc says the province’s procurement process remains open and the two sides are looking at setting new dates for a submission, although he wouldn’t specify when that might happen.

Read more: N.S. legislature committee unable to get cost estimate for hospital project

The hospital project was pegged at $2 billion when it was first announced by the former Liberal government in 2018.

However, in June the province said the cost was likely significantly higher because of inflation, although officials have refused to give a new estimate.

Coinciding with that admission was the withdrawal from the bidding process of construction company EllisDon because of “unprecedented cost escalation.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.

inflationhalifax infirmaryHalifax Hospitallabour costs#labourshortagesPlenary PCL HealthHalifax hospital bids
© 2022 The Canadian Press

