Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

David Eby to be sworn in as B.C.’s next premier Nov. 18

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2022 4:49 pm
Click to play video: 'David Eby becomes BC NDP’s new leader'
David Eby becomes BC NDP’s new leader
Jobs Minister and co-chair of David Eby's leadership campaign, Ravi Kahlon, joins Global News Morning to discuss the disqualification of Anjali Appadurai from the leadership race, and the path forward for the BC NDP under a new leader.

David Eby will be sworn in as British Columbia’s new premier by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin on Nov. 18, the office of outgoing leader John Horgan has announced.

The Office of the Premier says in a news release that the ceremony to make Eby B.C.’s 37th premier will take place at Government House, with further details to be provided soon.

Read more: B.C. premier-designate David Eby unveils transition team

Eby became premier-designate last week after being acclaimed as leader of the New Democrats, about four months after Horgan announced his impending retirement for health reasons.

Click to play video: 'B.C. premier-designate David Eby announces transition team'
B.C. premier-designate David Eby announces transition team

The premier’s office says the November break of the fall legislative session will be extended leading up to the swearing-in, and Eby will meet the assembly as premier in the week of Nov. 21.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Housing, health care and safety are priorities for B.C. premier-designate David Eby

Eby, a former attorney general and housing minister, has said he wants to sit as premier during the current session to start work as soon as possible on key issues such as housing, health care and public safety.

The 46-year-old premier-in-waiting ended up as the only candidate for the job, after the NDP disqualified challenger Anjali Appadurai.

NDPBC politicsBC NDPDavid EbybcpoliPremierDavid Eby PremierEbyNew PremierPremier David Ebydavid eby swearing indavid eby sworn inpremier eby
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers