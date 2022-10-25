B.C. premier-designate David Eby unveils transition team

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia premier-in-waiting David Eby has unveiled his transition team as he prepares to take over from John Horgan.

Eby said in a statement that the team brings decades of experience and new perspectives from both the non-profit and private sectors.

The team is being co-chaired by former NDP finance minister Carole James and First Nations negotiator Doug White.

Matt Smith, who ran Eby’s leadership campaign, will serve as chief of staff, and current deputy attorney general Shannon Salter will be the deputy minister to the premier and head of the public service.

Eby says the team will “begin work immediately” on steps to tackle the cost of housing, the strain on health care and public safety.

No date has yet been set for when Eby, who was acclaimed as NDP leader last week, will officially take over from Horgan.