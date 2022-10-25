Menu

Politics

B.C. premier-designate David Eby unveils transition team

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2022 10:42 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. premier-designate David Eby announces transition team'
B.C. premier-designate David Eby announces transition team
B.C. premier-designate David Eby has announced his transition team -some of the key staff who will guide his leadership and issues that will take priority. Keith Baldrey as more on what we can expect from Eby.

British Columbia premier-in-waiting David Eby has unveiled his transition team as he prepares to take over from John Horgan.

Eby said in a statement that the team brings decades of experience and new perspectives from both the non-profit and private sectors.

Read more: Housing, health care and safety are priorities for B.C. premier-designate David Eby

The team is being co-chaired by former NDP finance minister Carole James and First Nations negotiator Doug White.

Matt Smith, who ran Eby’s leadership campaign, will serve as chief of staff, and current deputy attorney general Shannon Salter will be the deputy minister to the premier and head of the public service.

Read more: David Eby declared B.C.’s NDP leader

Eby says the team will “begin work immediately” on steps to tackle the cost of housing, the strain on health care and public safety.

No date has yet been set for when Eby, who was acclaimed as NDP leader last week, will officially take over from Horgan.

