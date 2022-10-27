Vancouver police release images of suspect after taxi driver left seriously injured

Send this page to someone via email

A taxi driver was left with serious injuries after an assault back in August and now Vancouver police have released images of the suspect in hope of furthering its investigation.

“Investigators have been unable to identify the suspect and are now turning to the public for assistance,” said Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin. “Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call our investigators.”

View image in full screen Vancouver police are looking to identify this suspect. VPD

The attack took place on Aug. 14, after a taxi driver picked up a passenger near the Commercial-Broadway Skytrain station, according to police.

A suspect assaulted the taxi driver inside the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Anyone that recognizes the suspect is asked to contact VPD investigators at 604-717-2541.