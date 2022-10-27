B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter in court for bail hearing

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. woman who married an ISIS fighter is in a Chilliwack court Thursday for a bail hearing.

Kimberly Polman was one of the two Canadian women taken out of a Syrian camp in a release facilitated by the federal government.

If she is granted bail it will be under a number of conditions.

Polman was one of two women captured in Syria during the fight against the so-called Islamic State and then arrested by the RCMP early Wednesday after their flight landed in Montreal.

Oumaima Chouay, 27, appeared in court in Montreal on Wednesday. She was charged with four terrorism offences, including leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group.

Polman, from Abbotsford, B.C. was also arrested, but not charged. Instead, RCMP are seeking a terrorism peace bond against her.

Polman left Canada to marry an ISIS fighter she met online, but has said she quickly became disillusioned and was mistreated by both her husband and ISIS.

“The two women who returned this week were struggling with serious medical issues in the camps, so Canada did the right thing bringing them back when they did,” said Prof. Amaranth Amarasingam of Queen’s University.

A copy of the peace bond application obtained by Global News alleges that police have reasonable grounds to believe Polman may commit a terrorist offence and it asks the court to oppose restrictions on her for 12 months.

— With files from Stewart Bell

