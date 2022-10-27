Ticats Newton nominated for CFL’s Jake Gaudaur Award

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Curtis Newton has been nominated for the 2022 Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award, recognizing Canadian Football League (CFL) players who demonstrate the attributes of Canada’s veterans.

The London-born Newton, who’s only missed games due to injury in his six-year career, is being recognized for his leadership, guidance for young players and accountability to teammates.

Story continues below advertisement

His community service includes involvement with Dane Evans’ Play it Forward initiative, support for Interval House and the Be More Than a Bystander program to help end violence against women.

Newton has had two stints with the Ticats signing as a free agent in 2017, and again in 2018 after being dropped from the Toronto Argonauts twice.

The former Guelph Gryphon played all 18 regular season games in 2018, recording a career high 11 special teams tackles and two defensive tackles for the Tabbies.

He signed another contract extension with the Tiger-Cats in December 2020.

Presented annually since 2010, the award is named in honour of Jake Gaudaur — a distinguished Second World War veteran and the longest-serving Commissioner in CFL history — who embodied qualities that include strength, perseverance and courage, through community service and Canadian football.

Finalists for the 2022 editon of the CFL awards will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The actual event goes during Grey Cup week on Thursday, Nov. 17 at Conexus Arts Centre in Regina.