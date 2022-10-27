Menu

Cannabis

Officers seize $136,000 worth of cannabis, vaping products from N.B. dispensary

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 1:51 pm
Click to play video: 'A look back on 4 years of cannabis legalization in New Brunswick'
A look back on 4 years of cannabis legalization in New Brunswick
WATCH: Monday marks four years since recreational marijuana became legal in Canada. Cannabis NB is the authorized seller of cannabis in New Brunswick, but hasn't been easy for the crown corporation to make money. Zack Power takes a look back at the ups and down of legal cannabis sales in the province – Oct 14, 2022

Police in New Brunswick have seized $136,000 of cannabis and vaping products from what they say is an illegal dispensary in Moncton.

In a release on Thursday, the Department of Justice for New Brunswick said officers with the department, as well as Codiac Regional RCMP, executed a search warrant at the dispensary on Oct. 13.

Read more: A look back on 4 years of cannabis legalization in New Brunswick

Two men, aged 41 and 44, were arrested and later released. “The matter remains under investigation and charges are being considered,” the release said.

In all, officers seized:

  • 12.2 kilograms of cannabis
  • 1.5 kilograms of hashish
  • 91 disposable vaping pens
  • 130 vape cartridges
  • 255 grams of live resin (a cannabis concentrate)
  • 52 grams of RSO (a cannabis oil product)
  • 200 grams of edibles
  • about $10,400 in cash.

The release noted that Cannabis NB is the only legal retailer of recreational cannabis in New Brunswick and manages retail cannabis sales in the province.

It said illegal dispensaries are not regulated and sometimes sell products that are not tested or approved by Health Canada.

Police in New Brunswick have seized $136,000 of cannabis and vaping products from what they say is an illegal dispensary in Moncton. Department of Justice
