‘Violent’ wanted man sought after by Prince George RCMP

Prince George RCMP is turning to the public in hopes someone will recognize a wanted man who’s on the run.

Christopher Myles Alexander Bellerose, 56, is wanted for aggravated assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

“Christopher Myles Alexander Bellerose should be considered violent and should not be approached,” said Prince George RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

“If you locate him, call your local police immediately.”

Police describe Bellerose as standing around five feet five inches tall, 126 pounds, bald with hazel eyes and a tattoo of a skull on his left forearm.

Christopher Myles Alexander Bellerose is wanted by the BC RCMP. RCMP

Anyone with potential information regarding the whereabouts of Bellerose is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

