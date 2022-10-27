Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Violent’ wanted man sought after by Prince George RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 11:10 am
Christopher Myles Alexander Bellerose is considered dangerous by police and should not be approached if recognized. View image in full screen
Christopher Myles Alexander Bellerose is considered dangerous by police and should not be approached if recognized. RCMP

Prince George RCMP is turning to the public in hopes someone will recognize a wanted man who’s on the run.

Christopher Myles Alexander Bellerose, 56, is wanted for aggravated assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Read more: Canada’s most wanted fugitive is a B.C. man wanted for murder who escaped from prison

“Christopher Myles Alexander Bellerose should be considered violent and should not be approached,” said Prince George RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

“If you locate him, call your local police immediately.”

Police describe Bellerose as standing around five feet five inches tall, 126 pounds, bald with hazel eyes and a tattoo of a skull on his left forearm.

Christopher Myles Alexander Bellerose is wanted by the BC RCMP.
Christopher Myles Alexander Bellerose is wanted by the BC RCMP. RCMP

Anyone with potential information regarding the whereabouts of Bellerose is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Crime Stoppers release Top 5 most wanted suspects in B.C.'
Crime Stoppers release Top 5 most wanted suspects in B.C.
Related News
Prince GeorgeBC RCMPPrince George RCMPBC wanted manPrince George BCP&Gviolent wanted man
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers