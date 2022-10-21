Montreal man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was picked up by Mounties Friday morning after the person he was with engaged in a series of attention-piquing acts.

It was around 2:35 a.m. Friday when RCMP said a man first got their attention by standing at the driver’s side window and chatting with the driver of a truck that was blocking traffic on Bernard Avenue.

“After the truck drove away the (man) got into the driver’s seat of a black Jaguar with an Ontario license plate and drove away without headlights,” Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

“The officer in an unmarked police vehicle followed the Jaguar across the bridge into West Kelowna observing it reach speeds well above the posted speed limit of 60 kilometers an hour zone.”

The Jaguar eventually pulled into a driveway along Nancee Way, in West Kelowna, and the officer then activated his emergency lights and pulled in.

Story continues below advertisement

1:40 Slow down, move over campaign hands out warnings for several drivers

RCMP said that’s when the driver and another man who had been in the passenger seat got out of the car and “became verbally combative with the officer,” who then requested more officers to assist.

After gaining control of the situation, the driver was arrested for the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The passenger, who is from Montreal, was queried and found to have a Canada-Wide Parole Suspension Warrant related to firearm offenses. RCMP did not name the man they apprehended.

A further search incidental to arrest found several out-of-province driver’s licences not belonging to either occupant of the Jaguar and a number of cellphones. The vehicle was impounded and both the driver and the passenger were transported to Kelowna cells.

This is an ongoing and complicated investigation, involving several jurisdictions. Further charges against the driver are being considered pending the findings of this investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

“This passenger with an outstanding warrant is once again in custody, where he should remain,” Const. Mike Della Paolera said.