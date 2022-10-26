Hamilton Tiger-Cats announce team awards, wide receiver Tim White most outstanding player

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats revealed their six team award winners on Wednesday with wide receiver Tim White named the team’s most outstanding player.

Joining White are linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox, defensive back Tundee Adeleke, offensive lineman Brandon Revenberg, and K Seth Small who’s takes the most oustanding special teams player honour and top rookie.

White has appeared in all 17 of the Ticats games this season and has accumulated 94 receptions, 1,265 receiving yards and eight touchdowns with one more game left.

He was twice named a CFL Top Performer of the Week in weeks 11 and 19.

In a presser on Wednesday, White said his goal for 2022 was a 1,000 yard receiving year coupled with 100 receptions.

“Getting close to it, you know, is definitely a great thing,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Obviously team wins … they mean much more and with the playoffs coming up it means a lot more. But, you know, I take those as they come.”

Santos-Knox said the nomination was “an honour” considering the “great players” and “leaders” on the Ticats defense.

“You know, it’s easy, I’ve got great guys on my front …back end’s amazing … so it’s just a blessing to have great guys around me,” said Santos-Knox.

Winners are selected annually by voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and the Ticats head coach.

The East and West Division finalists for the 2022 editon of the awards will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The 2022 CFL Awards go during Grey Cup week on Thursday, Nov. 17 at Conexus Arts Centre in Regina.