Crime

B.C. emergency vehicles torched in Smithers, police say: ‘This is an arson’

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 5:12 pm
A number of RCMP and other vehicles were torched in the early hours of Oct. 26, police said. View image in full screen
A number of RCMP and other vehicles were torched in the early hours of Oct. 26, police said. RCMP

A number of RCMP and emergency vehicles were deliberately set on fire in a Smithers, B.C., hotel parking lot early Wednesday.

Extensive damage to a number of RCMP vehicles was shown on social media.

Smithers RCMP said officers received calls from the Smithers Fire Department for assistance around 4:30 a.m.

“The fire did not cause any damage to the hotel, however, eight vehicles, including four RCMP and one BC Ambulance were damaged or completely destroyed in the blaze,” said Smithers RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

“This appears to be a targeted attack on emergency services vehicles. Preliminary investigation indicates this is an arson.”

Read more: Police release brief videos showing alleged attack on northern B.C. gas pipeline camp

Smithers’ mayor Gladys Atrill took to social media to voice her disapproval of the attack.

“Several vehicles were destroyed and others badly damaged in fires in the parking lot at the Sunshine Inn. This is a very troubling incident and I am grateful there were no injuries,” said Atrill in a Facebook post.

“I have also spoken to the manager of the Sunshine Inn and was informed that while staff and guests while rattled, all are doing fine.”

Read more: Wet’suwet’en Nation condemns northern B.C. pipeline attack as new images released

Police have shared three photos in hopes of furthering the investigation.

Smithers police are saying a number of vehicles were set ablaze in a hotel parking lot. View image in full screen
Smithers police are saying a number of vehicles were set ablaze in a hotel parking lot. RCMP

Smithers RCMP investigators are also asking the public for help.

Anyone with information or possible video footage from the area, including dashcam footage, is being asked to contact RCMP at 250- 847-3233.

Police are looking for video from the Houston and Smithers and New Hazelton and Smithers areas between the hours of 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Oct. 26.

A photo of the fire given by Smithers RCMP. View image in full screen
A photo of the fire given by Smithers RCMP. RCMP
Related News
BC RCMPVehicle FireSmithersSmithers BCBC arsonSmithers RCMPRCMP arsonBC RCMP arsonBC RCMP cars fireRCMP vehicles fireSmithers arsonSmithers car fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

