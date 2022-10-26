Police appeal for witnesses after 31-year-old man struck by vehicle in Richmond Hill

See more sharing options

Police in Richmond Hill, Ont., are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

York Regional Police said they responded to reports a man had been struck by a vehicle at the Yonge Street and Westwood Lane intersection around 1 a.m.

Police said the man, 31, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains. He is now in stable condition.

According to York Regional Police, the driver of the car — a blue Tesla — left the scene “but returned a short time afterwards.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.