Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Police appeal for witnesses after 31-year-old man struck by vehicle in Richmond Hill

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 2:51 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Police in Richmond Hill, Ont., are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

York Regional Police said they responded to reports a man had been struck by a vehicle at the Yonge Street and Westwood Lane intersection around 1 a.m.

Read more: Image released of suspect vehicle in Richmond Hill hit-and-run that killed 26-year-old woman

Police said the man, 31, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains. He is now in stable condition.

Trending Now

According to York Regional Police, the driver of the car — a blue Tesla — left the scene “but returned a short time afterwards.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Driver flees Danforth Avenue crash, attacks father, police say'
Driver flees Danforth Avenue crash, attacks father, police say
CollisionTrafficYork Regional PolicePedestrian StruckYork RegionRichmond HillYonge StreetYork PoliceYRPWestwood Lane
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers