Calgary police ask public for help identifying person of interest in East Village death

Calgary homicide investigators are asking the public for help in identifying possible persons of interest after a man died in East Village Tuesday.

Security camera footage obtained by police show the victim and a person of interest, according to a news release.

Detectives are hoping someone might be able to identify the person wearing a red bandana as a face mask. The person was also seen wearing a black ballcap, black puffy jacket and a cross on a long necklace.

Police said the victim in the CCTV photo is the individual wearing all black with a black backpack and a black face mask.

The victim remains unidentified pending an autopsy by the office of the chief medical examiner, scheduled for Thursday.

Police added the motive for the assault remains unconfirmed at this time.

Anyone with information about this assault, the identity of the victim or the person of interest is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. People can also remain anonymous by using the Crime Stoppers webstie.