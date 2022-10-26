Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Never veer for deer’: Middlesex OPP report 8 collisions involving deer since Monday

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 1:51 pm
A deer runs across the road in Pittsburg, N.H., on March 4, 2010. View image in full screen
A deer runs across the road in Pittsburg, N.H., on March 4, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jim Cole

Ontario Provincial Police in Middlesex are advising drivers to remain cautious when driving in the early morning and evening hours following a series of collisions involving deer.

On Wednesday at 6:56 a.m., police were dispatched to Nairn Road in Middlesex Centre, for the report of a car verse deer collision.

Read more: Human remains located in Lake Erie near Long Point: OPP

Shortly after, officers were called to two other collisions involving deer in Southwest Middlesex and Adelaide Metcalfe.

Since Monday, officers have responded to eight collisions involving deer.

According to Const. Jeff Hare of Middlesex OPP, no significant injuries have been reported.

“Around this time of year, we do see a lot of these collisions,” he explained. “This is the rutting season for deer, which is the mating season, and what we find is that deer are less cautious during this time of year.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police remind all drivers to scan roadways as they drive, look for “glowing eyes along the shoulders of the road,” slow down, buckle up and “never veer for deer.”

Read more: 2 sent to hospital after Mercedes-Benz strikes deer on Hwy. 401 near Belleville: OPP

Hare said that if a driver has collided with a deer, the “best thing to do” is pull the car over to the side of the road, if possible, turn on the hazard lights, and compose themselves.

“When you’ve been in a collision of any sort, it’s an emotional time. It’s a traumatic time,” he said. “So compose yourself, slow yourself down, and make sure you’re not injured.”

People who are injured and able should call 911. Even if there are no injuries following a collision with a deer, Hare said “give us a call at our non-emergent number which is 1-800-310-1122.”

Click to play video: 'Police dashcam catches moment driver caught in deer stampede'
Police dashcam catches moment driver caught in deer stampede
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceCollisionsMiddlesexsafety tipsdeer collisiondeer collisionsMating Seasonrutting season
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers