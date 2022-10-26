‘Never veer for deer’: Middlesex OPP report 8 collisions involving deer since Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Middlesex are advising drivers to remain cautious when driving in the early morning and evening hours following a series of collisions involving deer.

On Wednesday at 6:56 a.m., police were dispatched to Nairn Road in Middlesex Centre, for the report of a car verse deer collision.

Shortly after, officers were called to two other collisions involving deer in Southwest Middlesex and Adelaide Metcalfe.

Since Monday, officers have responded to eight collisions involving deer.

According to Const. Jeff Hare of Middlesex OPP, no significant injuries have been reported.

“Around this time of year, we do see a lot of these collisions,” he explained. “This is the rutting season for deer, which is the mating season, and what we find is that deer are less cautious during this time of year.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police remind all drivers to scan roadways as they drive, look for “glowing eyes along the shoulders of the road,” slow down, buckle up and “never veer for deer.”

Hare said that if a driver has collided with a deer, the “best thing to do” is pull the car over to the side of the road, if possible, turn on the hazard lights, and compose themselves.

“When you’ve been in a collision of any sort, it’s an emotional time. It’s a traumatic time,” he said. “So compose yourself, slow yourself down, and make sure you’re not injured.”

People who are injured and able should call 911. Even if there are no injuries following a collision with a deer, Hare said “give us a call at our non-emergent number which is 1-800-310-1122.”