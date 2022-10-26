1 arrest following robbery at business in Lindsay: police

A Little Britain, Ont., man faces robbery charges following an incident at a business in Lindsay early Tuesday.
According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 5 a.m. a man wearing a black bandana covering his face entered a Lindsay Street South business and demanded money from an employee.
Police say the man pushed a plexiglass partition on top of an employee and then took money from the cash register.
The man exited the business and fled northbound on Lindsay Street South.
The employee, who suffered minor injuries, called police.
With the assistance of a witness, officers found and arrested the man at a nearby residence on Lindsay Street.
Police say articles of clothing that the man had worn were found discarded during a search of the area.
Trent Sharpe, 23, of Little Britain, has been charged with robbery with violence and disguise with intent.
He was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 27, police said Wednesday.
