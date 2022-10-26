Menu

Crime

1 arrest following robbery at business in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 10:41 am
Police in Lindsay made an arrest following a robbery at a business early Oct. 25. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made an arrest following a robbery at a business early Oct. 25. Global News Peterborough file

A Little Britain, Ont., man faces robbery charges following an incident at a business in Lindsay early Tuesday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 5 a.m. a man wearing a black bandana covering his face entered a Lindsay Street South business and demanded money from an employee.

Police say the man pushed a plexiglass partition on top of an employee and then took money from the cash register.

Read more: Lindsay police probe theft of cargo trailer from Walsh Road business

The man exited the business and fled northbound on Lindsay Street South.

The employee, who suffered minor injuries, called police.

With the assistance of a witness, officers found and arrested the man at a nearby residence on Lindsay Street.

Police say articles of clothing that the man had worn were found discarded during a search of the area.

Trent Sharpe, 23, of Little Britain, has been charged with robbery with violence and disguise with intent.

He was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 27, police said Wednesday.

