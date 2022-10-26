Police say officer kicked, injured during arrest in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a man injured an officer by kicking him during an arrest on Tuesday.
According to police, officers responded to a call near Young and Weber streets at around 8 a.m., after a man was reportedly causing a disturbance.
They say he refused to leave private property and kicked an employee before he finally took off.
Officers tracked the suspect down nearby before a struggle ensued as they placed him under arrest.
During the struggle, police say the man kicked an officer.
The victims reported minor injuries to police as a result of the incidents.
Police say a man has been charged with causing a disturbance, assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.
