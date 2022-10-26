Menu

Crime

Man wanted after allegedly pulling down jogger’s pants on Humber River Trail

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 8:08 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say they are looking for a man after he allegedly tried to pull down a jogger’s pants on the Humber River Trail.

Police said a man was jogging along the Humber River Trail on Tuesday.

A man then approached the jogger from behind on a small lime-coloured bicycle, police said.

Police allege the man then tried pulling down the jogger’s pants.

After a short struggle, police said the jogger managed to get away.

Read more: Two girls sexually assaulted in Toronto park, police say

The man is described as around five foot eight inches, in his 30s with a slim build, a full black beard and dark-coloured eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and black pants

He is wanted for sexual assault. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

