Man wanted after allegedly pulling down jogger’s pants on Humber River Trail

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say they are looking for a man after he allegedly tried to pull down a jogger’s pants on the Humber River Trail.

Police said a man was jogging along the Humber River Trail on Tuesday.

A man then approached the jogger from behind on a small lime-coloured bicycle, police said.

Police allege the man then tried pulling down the jogger’s pants.

After a short struggle, police said the jogger managed to get away.

The man is described as around five foot eight inches, in his 30s with a slim build, a full black beard and dark-coloured eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and black pants

He is wanted for sexual assault. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.