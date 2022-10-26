Man wanted after allegedly pulling down jogger’s pants on Humber River Trail

Toronto police say they are looking for a man after he allegedly tried to pull down a jogger’s pants on the Humber River Trail.
Police said a man was jogging along the Humber River Trail on Tuesday.
A man then approached the jogger from behind on a small lime-coloured bicycle, police said.
Police allege the man then tried pulling down the jogger’s pants.
After a short struggle, police said the jogger managed to get away.
The man is described as around five foot eight inches, in his 30s with a slim build, a full black beard and dark-coloured eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and black pants
He is wanted for sexual assault. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
