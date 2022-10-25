Menu

Politics

Manitoba premier says decision yet to be made on timing of next election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2022 5:14 pm
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said Tuesday she isn't ruling out the possibility of calling an early election. Under provincial law, the election is scheduled for next Oct. 3, although governments are allowed to call the vote earlier.
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is not ruling out an early election.

Under provincial law, the election is scheduled for next Oct. 3, although governments are allowed to call the vote earlier.

Read more: Disapproval of Manitoba government rising: Angus Reid Poll

Stefanson’s predecessor, Brian Pallister, called the last election a year ahead of schedule and won a second straight mandate for the Progressive Conservatives.

Stefanson’s worst-in-Canada approval rating continues to drop: Angus Reid premier approval poll

Opinion polls over the last two years have consistently suggested Tory support has dropped sharply and the Opposition New Democrats have gained a lead.

Read more: Heather Stefanson to become Manitoba’s 24th Premier: wins PC vote

Stefanson says she is committed to having an election on or before the scheduled date, and the Tories will decide on the timing at some point before then.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says his party is ready for an early election, with strong fundraising and more than half its candidates already nominated.

Fall sitting update
Brian PallisterManitoba politicsManitoba NDPmanitoba electionHeather StefansonWab KinewManitoba Progressive Conservatives
© 2022 The Canadian Press

