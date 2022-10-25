Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon construction season comes to a close as winter approaches

By Easton Hamm Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 4:45 pm
Circle Drive North View image in full screen
Construction for the 2022 season has wrapped up. Slavo Kutas / Global News

Construction season for the city of Saskatoon is coming to a close as the city has now seen snow and temperatures are dropping.

Terry Schmidt, general manager of transportation and construction for the city, said the 2022 construction season went well.

“We had a very successful construction season this year, we had good cooperation from the weather, it was good weather for road construction and other construction projects,” said Schmidt.

Read more: Saskatoon construction season sees two major roadways close

He said the city was able to complete a majority of its planned projects.

Projects this season included rehabilitation to major roadways, sidewalks, and water mains.

  • Rehabilitation on Circle Drive North, rebuilding deteriorated curbs and medians
  • Eastbound lanes of Circle Drive North between Alberta Ave and Millar Ave repaved
  • Intersection resurfacing and adding a right-hand turning lane on Warman Road southbound onto 33rd Street
  • Rehabilitation on the Spadina Crescent Bridge
  • Repaving the Attridge Bridge at Circle Drive
  • Water main and sanitary sewer main replacements in many neighborhoods
Trending Now

Schmidt added that planning is already underway for the 2023 construction season, with some projects having already started.

Story continues below advertisement

“Some of the major works we have underway already will be a resurfacing of the Circle Drive North bridge, both the eastbound and westbound lanes, so some residents may have noticed we already constructed a cross-over on the east side of the bridge to accommodate that work so that can start as early as possible in the 2023 construction season,” Schmidt said.

Read more: Saskatoon construction season sees two major roadways close

He said more projects could be added after the city’s 2023 budget is approved by council in November.

The city said approximately 24 km of water mains and sanitary sewer mains were replaced or rehabilitated along with an approximate 59 km of sidewalks and curbs.

Schmidt thanked Saskatoon drivers for driving safely through work zones this year, adding that it led to a safe construction season.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon residents facing potential property tax increase'
Saskatoon residents facing potential property tax increase
ConstructionBudgetSaskatoonPotholesCircle DriveRehabilitationPaving
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers