Saskatoon construction season comes to a close as winter approaches

Construction season for the city of Saskatoon is coming to a close as the city has now seen snow and temperatures are dropping.

Terry Schmidt, general manager of transportation and construction for the city, said the 2022 construction season went well.

“We had a very successful construction season this year, we had good cooperation from the weather, it was good weather for road construction and other construction projects,” said Schmidt.

He said the city was able to complete a majority of its planned projects.

Projects this season included rehabilitation to major roadways, sidewalks, and water mains.

Rehabilitation on Circle Drive North, rebuilding deteriorated curbs and medians

Eastbound lanes of Circle Drive North between Alberta Ave and Millar Ave repaved

Intersection resurfacing and adding a right-hand turning lane on Warman Road southbound onto 33rd Street

Rehabilitation on the Spadina Crescent Bridge

Repaving the Attridge Bridge at Circle Drive

Water main and sanitary sewer main replacements in many neighborhoods

Schmidt added that planning is already underway for the 2023 construction season, with some projects having already started.

“Some of the major works we have underway already will be a resurfacing of the Circle Drive North bridge, both the eastbound and westbound lanes, so some residents may have noticed we already constructed a cross-over on the east side of the bridge to accommodate that work so that can start as early as possible in the 2023 construction season,” Schmidt said.

He said more projects could be added after the city’s 2023 budget is approved by council in November.

The city said approximately 24 km of water mains and sanitary sewer mains were replaced or rehabilitated along with an approximate 59 km of sidewalks and curbs.

Schmidt thanked Saskatoon drivers for driving safely through work zones this year, adding that it led to a safe construction season.