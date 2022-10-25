Menu

Frost Regina will be back in February for a 2nd time

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 5:32 pm
Frost Regina is a winter festival filled with various activities and events that spans over 10 days in four hub locations will return on February 3 - 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Frost Regina is a winter festival filled with various activities and events that spans over 10 days in four hub locations will return on February 3 - 12, 2023. Dave Parsons / Global News

A 10-day celebration during the cold month of February is set to return for its second year. Frost Regina will return on February 3-12, 2023, with various activities and events happening in different parts of the city.

According to a release, the festival will be comprised of four major Frost hubs that will host indoor and outdoor entertainment.

“The hubs span across the city and include Regina’s Downtown, the Warehouse District, Wascana Centre, and the (Regina Exhibition Association Limited) REAL District,” stated the release.

“The festival draws attention to the tourism, culture and entertainment opportunities and will show residents and visitors that Regina is ‘Where Winter Comes to Life’.”

Organizers will be seeking volunteers needed for various indoor and outdoor roles in the four Frost hubs. Further details will be released on December 5. For more inquiries, check out the Frost Regina website.

