Nova Scotia judge sentences man to prison time in overdose death, calls it a ‘very difficult case’

A Nova Scotia man has been sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison for manslaughter and drug trafficking, in the death of a 19-year-old woman in 2018.

Jesse Arthur Simpson, 32, appeared for his sentencing Tuesday afternoon at the Nova Scotia Law Courts in Halifax, for his involvement in the overdose death of Cameron Annette Clairmont.

Simpson heard his sentence in front of his family and common-law spouse in the courthouse. Clairmont’s family also attended.

Justice Christa Brothers said in court Tuesday this was a “very difficult case,” and one that took a lot of time.

Case background

Clairmont died from an overdose and intoxication on Nov. 2, 2018 at a home on Bedford Highway in Halifax.

According to Simpson’s statement to police, he and Clairmont were in a relationship for three years but had broken up. He had since been dating another woman. Simpson, who was 28 at the time, met with the two women on the night of Nov. 1 at a hotel room, where the three had consumed cocaine, alcohol and MDMA. Simpson provided the cocaine.

The next morning, Simpson came to Clairmont’s apartment, where the two “wanted to get high,” according to the court documents, “but the only thing he had left in his possession was a purple powder that had been a throw in from the drug dealer who had sold him the cocaine.”

Documents say Simpson had the purple powder for about a month but was afraid to consume it as he did not know what it was, but believed it was an opioid.

Around 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, Simpson snorted a line of the purple powder, and Clairmont followed. Simpson told police in his statement that Clairmont went to sleep right away, and he had tried to stay awake to ensure she was breathing. He knew there was a high overdose rate with opioids, he said. Simpson fell asleep and woke up three hours later, when he saw Clarimont’s lips were blue.

Simpson called 911 to report his friend had overdosed and he thought she was dead. When police arrived, Simpson was “on-scene and he was visibly upset,” documents say.

Paramedics were unable to revive Clairmont, and she was pronounced dead just after 11:30 a.m.

An autopsy later determined the cause of death was acute drug and alcohol intoxication. An analysis of the purple powder showed it to be fentanyl — a synthetic opioid more potent than heroin.

In the investigation into her death, it took a year to determine there were grounds to lay charges, and Simpson was arrested in Shelbourne County on Nov. 8, 2019. He was charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, possession of cocaine and fentanyl fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

He first pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charge, but in February of 2022, when his trial was set to begin, Simpson changed his plea to guilty.

‘Feels like a part of you has died’

Clairmont was survived by her mother, father and two siblings.

“Losing a child feels like being mortally wounded, but you don’t die, you just learn to walk around and carry on with this gaping bleeding hole,” said her mother Mary Linda Clairmont, in her victim impact statement to the court.

“I’ll be in therapy for the rest of my life. I struggle with holidays,” she said, in part. “The fear of losing another child is ever present, looming. I know I couldn’t survive it again.”

In her statement, the grieving mother noted she is scared Simpson “will do to another young girl, what he did to Cameron.”

In court on Tuesday, Justice Brothers said an aggravating factor in this case was a previous conviction Simpson received in 2014 which also involved Cameron Clairmont. Simpson, 24 at the time, was convicted of providing alcohol to a minor, 15-year-old Clairmont at the time. Clairmont’s mother said in her statement her daughter was “lured with drugs and alcohol.”

Clairmont’s father, who was unnamed in the victim statement documents, said losing his daughter “feels like a part of you has died,” adding he still has nightmares.

“I feel the most sadness for my two remaining children, for they will bear the loss the longest,” he told the courts.

Cameron Clairmont’s mother said she was “beautiful, athletic, motivated, extremely intelligent and artistic,” in her statement.

“She was one of those people who would change the world, once she had some maturity. Everything she had to offer is gone,” she said.

Subject ‘remorseful’: judge

In Simpson’s statement to the court, he said he is remorseful of his actions.

“The subject stated he is remorseful for what occurred and he does blame himself in that situation. The subject also said there isn’t a day which goes by that he does not think of Ms. Clairmont,” read Justice Brothers.

Brothers said in court that in Simpson’s evaluation conducted for the trial, Simpson admitted to having been introduced to alcohol and drugs by his father at the age of 14. He had since then witnessed his father abuse alcohol. Furthermore, his father owned a fishing businesses which he decided to sell, leaving Simpson without a job. Court documents stated this had a negative impact on Simpson.

Since the death of Clairmont, according to the courts, Simpson has been “clean” from drugs and alcohol, with the exception of cannabis use. The judge also said Simpson has stated he keeps his distance from his friends who continue to use drugs.

Court also noted Simpson has a job, is financially stable and is in a relationship. However, he had not sought counselling for his addiction as advised by his family and the court previously, Brothers said.

Brothers said Simpson’s “positive step” in life, as well as pleading guilty to spare Clairmont’s family a trial, is considered. But, she believed adequate prison time was needed.

“Despite his belief that the powder was an opioid, and his own fear of its affects, he still gave the drugs to Ms. Clairmont,” the judge said.

Simpson was sentenced to 30 years in federal penitentiary, with conditions of a DNA order and a 10-year firearm prohibition.

“I wish you the best, and I hope you are able to access the services you need and are able to stay on a pro-social path you’ve been on for the last four years,” Brothers told Simpson after the sentencing.

The judge advised him to take advantage of addictions and mental health supports while he is incarcerated.