Crime

N.S. offering $150K reward in unsolved 2020 killing of Donnie Lohnes

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 3:31 pm
The killing of Donald Derrick Lohnes has been added to Nova Scotia’s Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Lohnes, who was known as Donnie or Donny, was attacked near a home on Jippie Ave. in Pine Grove, N.S. on Oct. 25, 2020.

Read more: RCMP calling for witnesses in unsolved murder of Donnie Lohnes

The 57-year-old died from his injuries later that week in hospital. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Two years later, the province says investigators still believe there are people who have information they have not shared with police that could lead to arrests and possible charges.

“We urge anyone with information to contact the rewards program,” said Brad Johns, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, in a release.

“Investigators need the public’s help in identifying those responsible.”

Read more: N.S. police continue to seek answers in unsolved homicide of Donnie Lohnes

Anyone with information can call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090. These calls will be recoded, and people must provide their name and contact information, and may be called to testify in court.

Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

Since the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program started in 2006, five cash awards have been paid out. There are currently 110 active cases in the program.

