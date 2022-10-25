N.S. woman injured after being shot by 3D-printed firearm: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a woman was shot with a 3D-printed firearm in East Preston, N.S., on Sunday evening.

In a release, the RCMP said officers responded to a 911 call around 10 p.m. from a woman who said she had just been shot at a property on Highway 7 in East Preston.

Paramedics then transferred the 20-year-old woman from Cole Harbour to a hospital.

“RCMP officers learned that the woman was in a garage on the property, when she heard a loud bang and suffered non-life-threatening gun shot wounds,” the release said.

Four individuals were detained and a 20-year-old man from Dartmouth was arrested for obstructing a police officer, though all parties were later released without charges.

The next day, police executed a search warrant at the property in East Preston, where they found and seized a 3D-printed firearm and ammunition.

“At this time, investigators believe the firearm was discharged unintentionally,” the release said.

The investigation is being led by the RCMP/HRP integrated criminal investigation division, with assistance from the RCMP forensic identification section.

The release noted that manufacturing a 3D-printed firearm is an offence under the criminal code.