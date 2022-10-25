Kelowna Mounties dish out dozens of tickets in winter traffic safety blitz

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic blitz aimed at getting B.C. drivers up-to-date with winter road rules resulted in dozens of tickets, some warnings and a few inspections.

West Kelowna RCMP and the BC Highway Patrol on Oct. 17 set up on Highway 97C for an educational campaign and said they issued 50 violation tickets, mostly for speeding in a construction zone. There were 46 warnings for excessive speed in a construction zone, but also for drivers not displaying their “N” and/or failure to produce a licence.

They also conducted 12 commercial vehicle inspections and nine commercial vehicle tire checks resulting in appropriate tires/chains. Five commercial vehicle tire checks did not have the appropriate tires or did not have chains, while 42 personal vehicle tire checks resulted in appropriate tires. Eleven personal vehicle tire checks turned up inappropriate tires for winter conditions.

1:40 Slow down, move over campaign hands out warnings for several drivers

“There is a heightened concern for traffic safety, particularly during the winter months. The Okanagan has extreme changes in weather, and with our high mountain passes, it’s always important to have the right equipment and be prepared for a worst-case scenario,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera Kelowna, RCMP Media Relations Officer, said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“When driving in town, watch for children bundled up as they walk, which may make it difficult to see and hear the vehicles on the roadways.”

1:23 ‘It’s just dangerous’: Alberta RCMP catch Porsche speeding at 270 km/h

The primary focus was educating the travelling public on the requirement for winter tires as of Oct. 1, as well as on enforcement of speeding in construction areas.

These routes are marked with regulatory signs posted on highways throughout the province. The RCMP and BC Highway Patrol reserve the right to restrict travel at any time of the year depending on road conditions.

These signs are enforced by the police, ministry or other enforcement officials. Motorists who are not compliant may be turned away and fined.