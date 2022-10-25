Menu

Canada

Nature Conservancy announces $6.9M campaign to save landscape in southern Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2022 1:13 pm
Yarrow Creek Ranch, August 2022 View image in full screen
Yarrow Creek Ranch, August 2022. Supplied: Nature Conservancy of Canada

The Nature Conservancy of Canada has announced a $6.9-million campaign to save a distinctive landscape near Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta.

The 1,650-hectare property, called The Yarrow, is located near the hamlet of Twin Butte about 80 kilometres southwest of Lethbridge.

Read more: Conservation specialists concerned over irrigation expansion in southern Alberta

The NCC says the property features grasslands, wetlands, creeks and mixed forests and includes 27 wildlife species of provincial or national significance — including grizzly bears, birds called bobolinks and little brown bats.

Fischer Ranch View image in full screen
Fischer Ranch near Twin Butte, Alta. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Supplied: Brent Calver/Nature Conservancy of Canada

There are also two important streams on the property — Yarrow Creek and Drywood Creek — that provide fish habitat and transport water from Alberta’s southern headwaters to the Waterton reservoir.

Read more: Environmental group concerned about native grasslands in southern Alberta

The nature conservancy started the multi-million campaign Tuesday to conserve The Yarrow ranch, which they say offers an invaluable return on investment for the future of conservation.

Southern Alberta ranch now a conservation area

The organization says the opportunity to conserve the property was made possible by the support of the Fisher-Cuthbertson family and the vision of Charlie Fischer, who was a longtime oil and gas executive in Calgary.

Charlie Fischer at The Yarrow View image in full screen
Charlie Fischer at The Yarrow (Photo by Fischer family). Supplied: Nature Conservancy of Canada
The Yarrow View image in full screen
Elk eating at The Yarrow by Sean Feagan. Supplied: Sean Feagan, Nature Conservancy of Canada
Yarrow Creek View image in full screen
Pearl crescent on aster, Yarrow Creek Ranch. Courtesy: Sean Feagan, Nature Conservancy of Canada
Fischer Ranch near Twin Butte, Alta. View image in full screen
Fischer Ranch near Twin Butte, Alta. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Supplied: Brent Calver/Nature Conservancy of Canada

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press

