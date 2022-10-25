Menu

Crime

Wetaskiwin murder victim remembered as selfless and full of love

By Stephanie Swensrude & Dan Grummett 630CHED
Posted October 25, 2022 1:47 pm
A photo of Brian Dupe, 63, whose remains were found 90 minutes southwest of Edmonton on Oct. 22. View image in full screen
Brian Dupe, 63, whose remains were found 90 minutes southwest of Edmonton on Oct. 22. Wetaskiwin RCMP

The daughter of a man killed in Wetaskiwin is remembering her father, Brian Dupe, as a man with a big heart.

Wetaskiwin RCMP said one man is arrested and they’ve deployed several resources to find another suspect after Dupe’s body was found on an “extremely remote oil field lease site” near Alder Flats on Oct. 22.

Read more: Ponoka teenager dead, 2 charged with 2nd-degree murder in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Dupe had been reported missing on Oct. 20 and hadn’t been seen for about a week. The Alberta Major Crimes Unit was called in and with tips from the public, remains believed to be Dupe were found about 90 minutes southwest of Edmonton on Oct. 22. After an autopsy, the remains were confirmed to be that of Dupe.

Police have now obtained an arrest warrant for Cashtin Lee Joseph, 27, for first degree murder. Joseph was last seen in Wetaskiwin on Oct. 24 driving a blue 2013 Dodge Ram pickup with Alberta license plate BYK-4577.

A photo of Cashtin Lee Joseph, who is wanted by Wetaskiwin RCMP and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit in relation to the murder of Brian Dupe. View image in full screen
Wetaskiwin RCMP and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit have laid a first degree murder charge and have obtained an arrest warrant for Cashtin Lee Joseph, 27, in relation to the murder of Brian Dupe. Wetaskiwin RCMP

Officers have arrested a second suspect. Charges against him are pending.

Trending Now

Read more: Suspicious death investigation underway west of Edmonton

According to Dawn McIsaac, Dupe’s daughter, he lived with a lot of pain, but his heart was big.

“One of the last times we video chatted he had a sweater on and I said “Oh Dad, nice sweater! Jordan – his oldest grandson – would love it,” McIsaac said from her home in Nova Scotia.

A photo of Brian Dupe, 63, whose remains were found 90 minutes southwest of Edmonton on Oct. 22. View image in full screen
The remains of Brian Dupe were found on Oct. 22.

“Couple weeks later, there was a package on my doorstep addressed to Jordan. My dad literally took the shirt off his back and gave it to his grandson just because I said he would love it,” said McIsaac.

McIsaac said her dad was homeless towards the end of his life and he could have used the sweater he sent across the country.

“He was so selfless and full of nothing but love. He mattered so much and he was taken from us.”

Read more: RCMP homicide investigation underway after man found injured in central Alberta dies

RCMP is asking anyone with information on the investigation to contact the Wetaskiwin detachment at 780-312-7200. Those looking to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

