COVID-19: HKPR reports 1 death, 4 new hospitalizations

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit says over the past week there was one COVID-related death along with 129 new lab-confirmed cases and three new outbreaks.

The health unit’s newly updated COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of Tuesday afternoon, covering Oct. 16 to Oct. 22:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 142 — down from 167 reported a week ago. Among the active cases are 84 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged), 48 in Northumberland County (down from 76) and 10 in Haliburton County (up from three last week).

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 133 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — one more since the update last week.

Hospitalized cases: Four new hospitalization since the Oct. 18 update. There were no new ICU admissions. In 2022, there have been 238 hospitalized cases and 383 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There have been 36 ICU admissions this year thus far. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported 19 inpatients with COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday. COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission for three patients.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: There have been 7,046 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 11,353 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 3,656 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 774 lab-confirmed cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only at “high-risk settings.” Active outbreaks include:

Golden Plough Lodge (McMillan Cottage) in Cobourg: Declared Oct. 24

in Cobourg: Declared Oct. 24 Extendicare Port Hope (Penryn Unit) in Port Hope: Declared Oct. 22

in Port Hope: Declared Oct. 22 William Place Retirement Residence in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 15.

in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 15. Island Park Retirement Residence (first floor) in Campbellford: Declared Oct. 21.

in Campbellford: Declared Oct. 21. Ross Memorial Hospita l in Lindsay: Facility wide outbreak declared Oct. 12.

l in Lindsay: Facility wide outbreak declared Oct. 12. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 7 on Unit 1.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 7 on Unit 1. Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon. Declared on Oct. 7.

in Bobcaygeon. Declared on Oct. 7. Maplewood long-term care home in Brighton: Declared Oct. 5.

long-term care home in Brighton: Declared Oct. 5. Warkworth Place long-term care home in Warkworth: Facility wide outbreak declared Oct. 5. Southbridge Care Homes reports Oct. 25 there are six residents and four staff members who have tested positive, down from 17 residents and nine staff reported a week ago.

long-term care home in Warkworth: Facility wide outbreak declared Oct. 5. Southbridge Care Homes reports Oct. 25 there are six residents and four staff members who have tested positive, down from 17 residents and nine staff reported a week ago. Extendicare Kawartha Lakes in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 18.

Outbreaks declared over:

Adelaide Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 3; lifted on Oct. 25

in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 3; lifted on Oct. 25 Empire Crossing retirement home in Port Hope: Declared Oct. 3; lifted on Oct. 22

retirement home in Port Hope: Declared Oct. 3; lifted on Oct. 22 Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 15 on the A-wing. Outbreak lifted on Oct. 21.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 15 on the A-wing. Outbreak lifted on Oct. 21. Tower of Port Hope retirement home in Port Hope: Facility wide outbreak declared Oct. 4. Lifted on Oct. 20.

retirement home in Port Hope: Facility wide outbreak declared Oct. 4. Lifted on Oct. 20. Access Community Service group home in Port Hope and Cobourg: Both declared Oct. 3 and both lifted on Oct. 19.