Election results in Trent Hills, Brighton, Hamilton Twp., Alwnick-Haldimand and Cramahe

New and familiar faces will be representing some of the smaller municipalities that are part of Northumberland County following Monday’s municipal election.

In Cobourg and Port Hope, residents elected new mayors with Lucas Cleveland and Olena Hankivsky, respectfully.

Other results in the County:

Municipality of Trent Hills

Robert (Bob) Crate was re-elected mayor after defeating Susan Fedorak by a 2,499 to 1,529 voting margin. Crate received 62 per cent of the votes cast.

Incumbent Michale Metcalf was re-elected deputy mayor after receiving 2,345 votes, topping opponent Bill Reid who had 1,582.

Councillors elected include:

Ward 1: Incumbent Gene Brahaney was elected in a close 240-223 vote over Emma Walker.

Ward 2: Rob Pope received 212 votes to defeat incumbent Catherine Redden (171) and Jonathan Leach (111).

Ward 3: Daniel Giddings was elected with 618 votes, defeating Sandra Walls with 436 votes.

Ward 4: Incumbent Rick English was re-elected with 622 votes to defeat Emilio Ojeda who received 378 votes.

Ward 5: Dennis Savery was elected with 570 votes, near doubling runner-up Joshua Felix Csena with 292 votes. Joshua Chalhoub received 97 votes.

The municipality reports there were 12,882 eligible voters. However, just 4,386 voters cast a ballot — or approximately 34 per cent.

Municipality of Brighton

Incumbent Brian Ostrander was re-elected as mayor. He received 2,533 votes to defeat Doug LeBlanc who had 2,262 votes. LeBlanc served as a councillor the last term. Ostrander received 53 per cent of the votes.

Deputy Mayor

Ron Anderson edged Mark Bateman 2,421 to 2,327 to be elected deputy mayor. Both men served as councillors in the last term.

Councillor (top 5 elected)

Emily S. Rowley (incumbent): 3,063

Anne Butwel: 3,061

Bobbi Wright: 2,915

Jeff Wheeldon, 2,910

Byron Faretis: 2,261

Other candidates:

William Schmidt: 1,939

Keith Lee: 1,458

The municipality reported 51.7 per cent voter turnout after 4,846 individuals voted among the eligible 9,373 voters.

Township of Alnwick/Haldimand

John Logel returns as mayor after being elected in the three-way race. His 1,034 votes topped Steve Gilchrist (823) and Gritt Koehl (572).

In January 2020, Logel retired midway through his third term as mayor after initially taking a leave of absence in the summer of 2019. He cited health reasons for his departure. He also served as Northumberland County warden in 2019. Logel was first elected mayor in 2014 and was acclaimed mayor in 2018. Former Deputy Mayor Gail Latchford fulfilled the role after Logel retired but did not seek re-election.

Deputy mayor

Joan Stover was elected with 1,645, defeating James (Jim) Mikel Hogg who had 716 votes. Hogg served as a councillor last term.

Councillor (top three elected)

Mike Ainsworth: 1,426 votes

Mary Catherine O’Neil: 1,231 votes

Greg Booth (incumbent): 1,012 votes

Other candidates:

Dorothy Noronha: 852 votes

Cathie Ritchie: 689

Chris Blick: 602

Ron Farrow: 503

Township of Cramahe

Mayor Mandy Martin and Deputy Mayor Sandra Arthur were both acclaimed.

Also elected to council were the following councillors:

Sherry Hamilton: 731 votes

Ed Van Egmond (incumbent): 664 votes

Joel Schriver: 609 votes

Other candidates:

Tim Gilligan (incumbent): 607 votes

Eric Voutier: 481 votes

Erick Baron-Joyner: 374 votes

The township reports a 23.7 per cent voter turnout. Of the 5,627 eligible voters, 1,334 votes were cast.

Township of Hamilton

Mayor Scott Jibb was acclaimed. He served as deputy mayor last term. Mayor Bill Cane did not seek re-election.

Deputy Mayor

Two councillors last term faced off as Larry Williamson was elected deputy mayor over Patricia McCourt. Williamson received 1,337 votes versus 1,119 for McCourt.

Councillors (top three elected)

Mark Lovshin (incumbent): 1,512 votes

John Davison: 1,487 votes

Bruce Buttar: 1,179 votes

Other candidates:

Joesph ‘Joe’ Lean: 1,093 votes

Leashea Sage: 882 votes

Kimberly Martin: 735 votes

The township reported a voter turnout of approximately 25.6 per cent after 2,512 individuals cast a ballot among the 9,822 eligible voters.