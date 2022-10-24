Menu

Port Hope elects Olena Hankivsky as new mayor in 4-way race

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 11:04 pm
Olena Hankivsky earned 2,093 votes to become the next mayor of the Municipality of Port Hope. View image in full screen
Olena Hankivsky earned 2,093 votes to become the next mayor of the Municipality of Port Hope. Olena Hankvisky/Facebook campaign

Olena Hankivsky had a look of shock on Monday night as she was informed she will be the next mayor of the Municipality of Port Hope.

Hankivsky shared the post on her campaign’s Facebook page after she earned 2,093 votes to win the four-way race for the top council seat.

Read more: Lucas Cleveland ousts John Henderson as new mayor of Cobourg, Ont.

She defeated two current councillors — Laurie Carr and Jeff Lees — along with candidate Angela Grogan. Current two-term mayor Bob Sanderson did not seek re-election.

Lees garnered 1,845 votes followed by Carr’s 1,587 and Grogan’s 551 votes.

Joining Hankivsky at the council table will be:

Urban Area (Ward 1) four positions:

  • Claire Holloway Wadhwani: 2,131 votes
  • Les Andrews (incumbent): 1,867 votes
  • Todd Attridge: 1,952 votes
  • Adam James Pearson: 1,967 votes

Other candidates were incumbent Wendy Meadows, John Appleman, Miles Bowman, Terry Hickey, William Andrew Lambert, Miranda Lukaniuk, and Norm Orviss.

Rural Area (Ward 2):

  • Vicki Mink (incumbent): 646 votes
  • Chris J. Collins: 604 votes

Other candidates were incumbent John Bickle, Peter Angelo, Eric McMurray and Betsey Price

