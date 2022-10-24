Port Hope elects Olena Hankivsky as new mayor in 4-way race

See more sharing options

Olena Hankivsky had a look of shock on Monday night as she was informed she will be the next mayor of the Municipality of Port Hope.

Hankivsky shared the post on her campaign’s Facebook page after she earned 2,093 votes to win the four-way race for the top council seat.

She defeated two current councillors — Laurie Carr and Jeff Lees — along with candidate Angela Grogan. Current two-term mayor Bob Sanderson did not seek re-election.

Lees garnered 1,845 votes followed by Carr’s 1,587 and Grogan’s 551 votes.

Joining Hankivsky at the council table will be:

Urban Area (Ward 1) four positions:

Claire Holloway Wadhwani: 2,131 votes

Les Andrews (incumbent): 1,867 votes

Todd Attridge: 1,952 votes

Adam James Pearson: 1,967 votes

Other candidates were incumbent Wendy Meadows, John Appleman, Miles Bowman, Terry Hickey, William Andrew Lambert, Miranda Lukaniuk, and Norm Orviss.

Rural Area (Ward 2):

Vicki Mink (incumbent): 646 votes

Chris J. Collins: 604 votes

Other candidates were incumbent John Bickle, Peter Angelo, Eric McMurray and Betsey Price