Lucas Cleveland ousts John Henderson as new mayor of Cobourg, Ont.

The Town of Cobourg, Ont., will have a new face leading council after voters elected Lucas Cleveland their new mayor on Monday night.

Cleveland defeated incumbent John Henderson who was acclaimed to the position in 2018. Henderson first served on town council in 2010 and was re-elected as deputy in 2014.

Cleveland received 3,391 votes over 3,286 for Henderson.

“I am excited and honoured to be elected Mayor of Cobourg and grateful to all residents of this beautiful town who came out to vote,” said Cleveland, who moved to the town six years ago.

Others voted to council:

Deputy Mayor:

Nicole Beatty, who served as a councillor as term, defeated incumbent Suzanne Seguin 3,817 votes to 2,751.

Five councillors:

Adam Bureau (incumbent)- 4,111 votes

Aaron Burchat (incumbent) – 3,412 votes

Brian Darling (incumbent)- 3,761 votes

Miriam Mutton- 3,260 votes

Randy Barber – 2,533 votes

Other candidates who ran were:

Mark Mills – 2,362 votes

Michael Sprayson – 2,336 votes

Ashley Bouman – 2,269 votes

Sara Gardinier – 1,818 votes

Johnny Percolides – 1,261 votes

The town reports 27,305 votes were cast which includes declined and spoiled ballots.