Health

B.C. reaches temporary deal with paramedics aimed at boosting rural staffing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 10:00 pm
B.C. Ambulance paramedic Jeff Booton cleans his ambulance at station 233 in Lions Bay, B.C. View image in full screen
B.C. Ambulance paramedic Jeff Booton cleans his ambulance at station 233 in Lions Bay, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The B.C. government and the union representing paramedics have come to a “temporary” deal meant to boost ambulance staffing in rural and remote communities.

The agreement between BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) and the Ambulance Paramedics of B.C., laid out in a letter to members, boosts “pager pay” paramedics receive while on call but not responding to an emergency from $2 per hour to $12 per hour.

It will also temporarily make overtime/recall shifts on evenings and weekends paid at a double overtime rate.

The agreement took effect on Saturday, and is scheduled to remain in place until Dec. 31, or when the province and union reach a deal in their contract negotiations — whichever comes first.

Click to play video: '70-year-old woman waits for nearly four hours for ambulance'
70-year-old woman waits for nearly four hours for ambulance

The agreement replaces a pair of other incentives BCEHS implemented in June, which offered paramedics $100 per shift for agreeing to regular on-call shifts and to paramedics willing to take two to four week-long placements in remote communities.

Global News is seeking comment from Health Minister Adrian Dix and Troy Clifford, president of the paramedics’ union, on the agreement.

Paramedics and their employer began bargaining over a new collective agreement in early October.

At the time, Clifford said the key priorities were recruitment and retention for the ambulance service, which he described as severely understaffed and poorly paid.

