B.C. reaches temporary deal with paramedics aimed at boosting rural staffing

The B.C. government and the union representing paramedics have come to a “temporary” deal meant to boost ambulance staffing in rural and remote communities.

The agreement between BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) and the Ambulance Paramedics of B.C., laid out in a letter to members, boosts “pager pay” paramedics receive while on call but not responding to an emergency from $2 per hour to $12 per hour.

I am pleased that @BC_EHS and @APBC873 have worked to develop interim staffing measures intended to strengthen rural and remote BC Ambulance staffing.

It will also temporarily make overtime/recall shifts on evenings and weekends paid at a double overtime rate.

The agreement took effect on Saturday, and is scheduled to remain in place until Dec. 31, or when the province and union reach a deal in their contract negotiations — whichever comes first.

The agreement replaces a pair of other incentives BCEHS implemented in June, which offered paramedics $100 per shift for agreeing to regular on-call shifts and to paramedics willing to take two to four week-long placements in remote communities.

Paramedics and their employer began bargaining over a new collective agreement in early October.

At the time, Clifford said the key priorities were recruitment and retention for the ambulance service, which he described as severely understaffed and poorly paid.