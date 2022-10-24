Menu

Canada

RCMP charge Calgary man in $2.1M mortgage fraud scheme

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 5:53 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP have charged a Calgary man in relation to a multi-million-dollar mortgage fraud scheme.

The RCMP’s Integrated Money Laundering Investigative Team conducted a “comprehensive investigation,” finding a man defrauded $2.1 million from multiple Calgary-area financial institutions between 2015 and 2020.

Doureid Al-Dargazli, 53, was charged Oct. 18 with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and one count of money laundering. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 28.

Read more: Crown seeks up to 12 years for Calgary man involved in multimillion-dollar fraud

Supt. Sean Boser, the RCMP’s officer in charge of federal policing in Calgary, thanked members of the public for reporting suspicious activity and providing tips.

Trending Now

“With the support of our partner agencies, the Forensic Accounting Management Group and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, we were able to keep Canada’s economy safe from someone who chose to exploit its financial institutions,” Boser said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Former mortgage broker convicted of fraud loses appeal, must turn himself in

The RCMP’s money laundering investigative team builds partnerships with other federal agencies like the Canada Revenue Agency, the Forensic Accounting Management Group and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada as part of its mandate to use intelligence it receives to identify, seize, restrain and forfeit illicit and unreported wealth accumulated by organized crime.

