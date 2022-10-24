Police investigate fatal crash that killed motorcycle rider in Oakville

Halton Police (HRPS) say speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in a fatal collision between a motorcycle and automobile in Oakville on the weekend.
Collision reconstruction investigators say they are still seeking witnesses and dashcam video from the crash around 1 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Iroquois Shore Road.
“The collision occurred between a northbound motorcycle on Trafalgar Road, and a southbound automobile attempting to turn left onto Iroquois Shore Road,” an HRPS spokesperson said in a release.
Read more: Man seriously injured when tractor flips on Flamborough farm: Hamilton Police
“Despite lifesaving efforts, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the automobile received minor injuries.”
The 22-year-old cycle rider was a man from Oakville, while a 29-year-old female, also from Oakville, was the driver of the automobile.
The investigation is ongoing and witnesses can reach out to collision investigators from the Halton Police website.
Comments