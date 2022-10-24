Menu

Traffic

Police investigate fatal crash that killed motorcycle rider in Oakville

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 5:15 pm
Halton Regional Police say they are seeking witnesses who may have seen a fatal crash Trafalgar Road and Iroquois Shore Road in the town of Oakville early on Oct. 22, 2022. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police say they are seeking witnesses who may have seen a fatal crash Trafalgar Road and Iroquois Shore Road in the town of Oakville early on Oct. 22, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Halton Police (HRPS) say speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in a fatal collision between a motorcycle and automobile in Oakville on the weekend.

Collision reconstruction investigators say they are still seeking witnesses and dashcam video from the crash around 1 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Iroquois Shore Road.

“The collision occurred between a northbound motorcycle on Trafalgar Road, and a southbound automobile attempting to turn left onto Iroquois Shore Road,” an HRPS spokesperson said in a release.

Read more: Man seriously injured when tractor flips on Flamborough farm: Hamilton Police

“Despite lifesaving efforts, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the automobile received minor injuries.”

The 22-year-old cycle rider was a man from Oakville, while a 29-year-old female, also from Oakville, was the driver of the automobile.

The investigation is ongoing and witnesses can reach out to collision investigators from the Halton Police website.

Halton Regional PoliceOakvilleHalton RegionTrafalgar RoadOakville Trafficoakville crashOakville collisioniroquois shore roadOakville motorcycle crashhalton traffic collision
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

