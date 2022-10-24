Police identify human remains found in burnt-out car near Summerland, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The two people found dead in a burnt-out car near Summerland, B.C., last month are now being identified by RCMP in an effort to further the investigation.

The bodies of Alanna Brown, 30, and Douglas Barker, 30, both of Penticton, were found in a burnt car Sept. 15, on a paved road next to the Penticton Shooting Sports Range, located at 1797 BC-97, south of Summerland. The deaths are considered suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

“We know that both Brown and Barker were last seen on Sept. 14, the day before their bodies were discovered,” Supt. Sanjay Wijayakoon of BC RCMP Major Crime said in a press release.

“The BC RCMP Serious Crime Unit knows there are people who saw Ms. Brown and Mr. Barker in the days leading up to their deaths and we are urging them to speak with police.”

Little is known about the pair but Barker’s family had recently put out a public plea to find out more about his whereabouts. They said he’d gone missing in September.

On the same day that the car with Barker and Brown was found, a vehicle was also reported to be on fire in Oliver. At the time police said they were working to determine if there was any connection between the two incidents.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the SED MCU tipline at 1-877-987-8477.