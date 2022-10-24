Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police identify human remains found in burnt-out car near Summerland, B.C.

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 3:13 pm
FILE. Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
FILE. Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. ROY/TB

The two people found dead in a burnt-out car near Summerland, B.C., last month are now being identified by RCMP in an effort to further the investigation.

The bodies of Alanna Brown, 30, and Douglas Barker, 30, both of Penticton, were found in a burnt car Sept. 15, on a paved road next to the Penticton Shooting Sports Range, located at 1797 BC-97, south of Summerland. The deaths are considered suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

“We know that both Brown and Barker were last seen on Sept. 14, the day before their bodies were discovered,” Supt. Sanjay Wijayakoon of BC RCMP Major Crime said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Two people found dead after fire in Summerland – deemed suspicious'
Two people found dead after fire in Summerland – deemed suspicious

“The BC RCMP Serious Crime Unit knows there are people who saw Ms. Brown and Mr. Barker in the days leading up to their deaths and we are urging them to speak with police.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Little is known about the pair but Barker’s family had recently put out a public plea to find out more about his whereabouts. They said he’d gone missing in September.

On the same day that the car with Barker and Brown was found, a vehicle was also reported to be on fire in Oliver. At the time police said they were working to determine if there was any connection between the two incidents.

Click to play video: 'Two bodies found in remains of burned car near Summerland'
Two bodies found in remains of burned car near Summerland

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the SED MCU tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

missing personBC RCMPsummerlandpenticton rcmpbodies foundalanna brownburnt out cardouglas barker
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers