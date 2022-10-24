Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with murder, theft after homicide at Markham auto shop

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 1:49 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017.Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 25-year-old man in Vaughan, Ont., was shot and killed by a York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017.Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 25-year-old man in Vaughan, Ont., was shot and killed by a York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TB

York Regional Police say they have charged a 23-year-old man with first-degree murder and theft after a homicide at an auto service shop in Markham.

Police said they were called to the shop on Green Lane, near Bayview Avenue, at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday for reports of an injured person.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man who was unresponsive. The victim was taken to hospital where he later died. His death was deemed suspicious and homicide investigators took over.

Trending Now

Read more: Police seek public’s assistance locating family of woman killed Richmond Hill hit-and-run

Through the investigation, police said they determined the suspect had entered the auto shop and attacked the victim.

He then stole a vehicle and fled the shop.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said 23-year-old Emmanuel Calaguas, a Markham resident, was identified and taken into custody.

Calaguas is facing a first-degree murder charge and theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000.

The stolen vehicle was also recovered, police said.

MurderYork Regional PoliceMarkhamMarkham MurderGreen LaneEmmanuel CalaguasMarkham auto service shopMarkham auto shop
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers