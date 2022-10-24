Man charged with murder, theft after homicide at Markham auto shop

York Regional Police say they have charged a 23-year-old man with first-degree murder and theft after a homicide at an auto service shop in Markham.
Police said they were called to the shop on Green Lane, near Bayview Avenue, at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday for reports of an injured person.
When officers arrived, police said they found a man who was unresponsive. The victim was taken to hospital where he later died. His death was deemed suspicious and homicide investigators took over.
Read more: Police seek public’s assistance locating family of woman killed Richmond Hill hit-and-run
Through the investigation, police said they determined the suspect had entered the auto shop and attacked the victim.
He then stole a vehicle and fled the shop.
Police said 23-year-old Emmanuel Calaguas, a Markham resident, was identified and taken into custody.
Calaguas is facing a first-degree murder charge and theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000.
The stolen vehicle was also recovered, police said.
Comments