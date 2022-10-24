Man charged with murder, theft after homicide at Markham auto shop

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they have charged a 23-year-old man with first-degree murder and theft after a homicide at an auto service shop in Markham.

Police said they were called to the shop on Green Lane, near Bayview Avenue, at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday for reports of an injured person.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man who was unresponsive. The victim was taken to hospital where he later died. His death was deemed suspicious and homicide investigators took over.

Through the investigation, police said they determined the suspect had entered the auto shop and attacked the victim.

He then stole a vehicle and fled the shop.

Police said 23-year-old Emmanuel Calaguas, a Markham resident, was identified and taken into custody.

Calaguas is facing a first-degree murder charge and theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000.

The stolen vehicle was also recovered, police said.