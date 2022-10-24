Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Oct. 24

Send this page to someone via email

Halloween safety tips, Roughrider and Children’s Hospital foundations lottery and Randy Bachman.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Oct. 24, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Halloween safety tips from parenting expert Maureen Dennis

Halloween is an exciting time of the fall season with costumes, sweet treats and events, but it can also come with its stresses.

Parenting and lifestyle expert Maureen Dennis offers Halloween safety tips to keep trick-and-treaters safe.

She also looks at what families can do after the fun of Halloween.

4:12 Halloween safety tips from parenting expert Maureen Dennis

Supporting kids with the Roughrider and Children’s Hospital foundations lottery

More than 1,000 prizes worth over $2 million are in the lineup for the Roughrider and Children’s Hospital foundations lottery.

Story continues below advertisement

Community engagement director Heather Hedstrom shares a breakdown of the prizes, ticket options and how a ticket purchase helps Saskatchewan kids.

3:27 Supporting kids with the Roughriders and CHF lottery

Randy Bachman weaves stories and music into latest concert tour

It’s described as a guided journey through the last 30 years of pop music and it is presented by one of the greatest rock legends of our time — Randy Bachman.

The Greatest Stories Ever Told tour features classic hits woven with stories behind the music.

Bachman talks about the inspiration behind the show, what he likes about the format and what the experience will be like for the audience.

7:33 Randy Bachman weaves stories and music into latest concert tour

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 24

Expect a wet and snowy start to the week — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Oct. 24, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Story continues below advertisement