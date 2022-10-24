Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Oct. 24

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 11:02 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Oct. 24'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Oct. 24
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Oct. 24.

Halloween safety tips, Roughrider and Children’s Hospital foundations lottery and Randy Bachman.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Oct. 24, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Halloween safety tips from parenting expert Maureen Dennis

Halloween is an exciting time of the fall season with costumes, sweet treats and events, but it can also come with its stresses.

Parenting and lifestyle expert Maureen Dennis offers Halloween safety tips to keep trick-and-treaters safe.

She also looks at what families can do after the fun of Halloween.

Click to play video: 'Halloween safety tips from parenting expert Maureen Dennis'
Halloween safety tips from parenting expert Maureen Dennis

Supporting kids with the Roughrider and Children’s Hospital foundations lottery

More than 1,000 prizes worth over $2 million are in the lineup for the Roughrider and Children’s Hospital foundations lottery.

Community engagement director Heather Hedstrom shares a breakdown of the prizes, ticket options and how a ticket purchase helps Saskatchewan kids.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Supporting kids with the Roughriders and CHF lottery'
Supporting kids with the Roughriders and CHF lottery

Randy Bachman weaves stories and music into latest concert tour

It’s described as a guided journey through the last 30 years of pop music and it is presented by one of the greatest rock legends of our time — Randy Bachman.

The Greatest Stories Ever Told tour features classic hits woven with stories behind the music.

Bachman talks about the inspiration behind the show, what he likes about the format and what the experience will be like for the audience.

Click to play video: 'Randy Bachman weaves stories and music into latest concert tour'
Randy Bachman weaves stories and music into latest concert tour

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 24

Expect a wet and snowy start to the week — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Oct. 24, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 24'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 24
MusicHalloweenMaureen DennisGlobal News Morning SaskatoonJim Pattison Children's Hospital FoundationRandy BachmanSaskatchewan Roughrider FoundationRoughrider and Children's Hospital Foundations Lottery
